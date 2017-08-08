Mayor Recall Petition Dies

Posted 8/08/17 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

A group of Napoleon citizens was circulating a petition since May 12, 2017 to recall city Mayor Todd Moos. As of Thursday, August 3, about a week prior to the deadline to turn in the petition, recall petition chairperson Leona Kuhn, said the group is no longer circulating petitions to seek the recall of the Mayor Todd Moos who was elected in June of 2016.

Kuhn said the group fell short of acquiring the necessary 85 signatures, which would have been 25 percent of the 339 voters who cast a ballot at the 2016 city election.

“Folks were hesitant to sign the petition because. . .

