Posted 6/06/17 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

After three committee meetings by the Napoleon School Board negotiation committee, Allan Weigel and Nick Breidenbach and members of the Napoleon Education Association, Brian Schneider, Joshua Fornelli and Kriss McCleary, the two have reached agreement on a 2-year teacher contract.

At a special Napoleon Public School board meeting on Tues., May 27 board members approved the terms of the new contract.

The major changes to the contract have the base salary of teachers raised by $350 a year to $37,850 for 2017-18 and to $38,920 for 2018-19 as well as increases of $475 per year to steps (which deals with years of experience) and a $600 increase to lanes (which deals with the number of credits). The salary increases amount to about a three percent increase per year.

Another change in the upcoming contracts deals with leave time. If leave time is taken for one or two period increments in high school and 45 or 90 minutes in elementary, staff will be required to find in-house substitutes to cover.

Also added to contracts concerning coaches is. . .

