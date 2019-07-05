Market Study Concerns NBA

Posted 5/07/19 (Tue)

Logan County JDA coordinator Eric Hoberg recently released the findings of a Community Market Study done on Napoleon. Findings from the research had members of the Napoleon Business Association concerned at one of their recent meetings. After considerable discussion, members felt business community members need to continue to work together for the betterment of all Napoleon area businesses. Members felt the survey results should be published in the Homestead and agreed to work on a ‘shop local’ campaign.

The study was done through a marketing class at the University of Jamestown in late 2018 and the results were shared at a recent Napoleon Business Association meeting as well as emailed to all NBA members.

The purpose of the study, as commissioned by Hoberg, was to identify why Napoleon businesses are losing customers to other towns, such as Bismarck, Wishek and Linton. Hoberg said the research team conducted a survey to find out why local residents were going to other towns to shop for products and what could businesses do to promote and encourage residents to shop local. “I was impressed by the students professionalism and the results were not much of a surprise,” said Hoberg.

The first step in the process had the consultants develop a survey for area businesses. The group compiled the information from the seven responses returned from the business community and the answers were analyzed.

Questions and answers from the seven questions asked business owners were:. . .

