Marching For A Cause

Posted 2/28/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Three Napoleon teens were among hundreds of thousands of people who rallied in Washington, D.C. at the end of January for the March for Life, pro-life rally. “We want to help prevent and end abortion,” said junior Abby Bitz, along with sophomores Veronica Schwartzenberger and Kassie Breidenbach. The trio said they are pro-life and have seen others go to the March and when the chance came, they were excited to attend.

All said the March was different than what they expected. “I didn’t think it was that big,” said Bitz. “The whole trip was a life changing experience,” added Schwartzenberger.

“And, it’s not just at the March, but being pro-life means all the time. It’s not just Marching for babies; it’s marching for all life,” they said.

“I felt at. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition