Many Upgrades Planned At School

Posted 5/16/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Nearly $65,000 worth of purchases were approved during the regular Napoleon School Board meeting last Monday, May 8. Board members present included President Allan Weigel, Kor Schmidt, Chuck Wald and Nick Breidenbach, while Jeff Schneider was absent. Administration present included Superintendent Rich Bjerklie, Principal Cindy Weigel and Principal Holly Randall.

The board approved to purchase a handicap accessible feature for the school’s front doors for $2,444. President Weigel noted the door has a few issues and suggested looking into purchasing a new door in the future.

Bjerklie said the new feature would work on a new door as well.

Three classrooms, which don’t have carpet, were approved for the upgrade and installed at a cost of $8,847.60. The board said there is a rotation so a few rooms are carpeted each year so it’s not one big expense all at once.

Bjerklie noted the two lap top carts, which house 30 laptops each, are seven years old and need to be replaced. He also noted the cart of 30 iPads is also due for replacement. After discussion about software and the school’s technology, the board approved the purchase of 60 Chrome books, a cart and software system at $9,240, along with 30 new iPads for $8,930. Bjerklie noted both are used very often, with the increase in technology use for every grade.

The board approved the purchase of 13 new football helmets at $3,646, as the others were outdated and the rotation for these was due.

Bjerklie explained how the school’s BEK phone system is. . .

