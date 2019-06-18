Lumber Yard Open In Napoleon

Posted 6/18/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A Main Avenue building in Napoleon is no longer empty after many years it was vacant.

Just east of Stock Growers Bank is the building known as the Stewart building, which the bank owns. A few weeks ago Lin-Wolfe Wood Products established a lumber yard located in the building.

Owners of Lin-Wolfe Wood Products, Diane Lindenberg and Don Wolfe said after being approached by the Logan County Economic Development, the duo decided to make the lumber yard a go. Wolfe said the building is perfect, with the store front looking out to Main Avenue, along with the drive-through type building, where vehicles can drive through one set of garage doors, load, and exit the other side.

LCED Coordinator Eric Hoberg said,. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition