Lt. Governor To Visit Napoleon

Posted 4/24/18 (Tue)

North Dakota Lt. Governor Brent Sanford will be in Napoleon on Wed., May 2 to visit about Governor Burgum’s Main Street Initiative.

He will be joined by other state officials for roundtable discussion on how the state can best help communities develop a 21st century workforce, smart, efficient infrastructure, and healthy vibrant main street communities.

This is part of the series of meetings Burgum and Sanford are hosting that will allow city leaders and community members to. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition