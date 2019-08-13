Logan County Schools Start Next Week

Posted 8/13/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The 2019-2020 school year will begin next week, as the Gackle-Streeter Public School will begin classes on Monday, August 19 and the Napoleon Public School will begin classes on Tuesday, August 20.

G-S K-12 Principal Mark Berg reported to have two new teachers for the school year and all staffing positions being filled.

Myla Buckeye has filled the 5th and 6th grade teaching position, while Paulina Haak filled the social studies teacher position.

NPS Superintendent Rich Bjerklie said there are two new teachers in Napoleon and also three positions which remain open: English, special education and music.

Shelly Mann took the 4th grade teaching position, while Bryan Schumacher is the new business education teacher.

New G-S social studies teacher, Paulia Haak is a 2013 Linton Public School graduate. She recently graduated from the University of Jamestown with a history education degree. “I chose to go into education because it’s a family ordeal,” she said, as both her parents, James and LuCinda Haak of Herreid, SD, along with some of her aunts are also in the field.

The 2019-2020 school year will be her first year of teaching. “I’m super excited to be in the community of Gackle-Streeter and also getting to know the students and staff,” she said.

Haak will also be the 2019 N/G-S volleyball assistant coach.

Outside of work, Haak enjoys playing softball, cooking at her aunt’s cafe, canning with her mom and spending time with her one-year-old German shepherd, Meeko.

New G-S 5th & 6th grade teacher, Myla Buckeye is a Wilton Public School 1994 graduate. After high school Buckeye attended Dickinson State University and obtained a degree in elementary education with a minor in physical education. “I chose education because. . .

