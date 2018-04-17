Logan County Residents Have Road Concerns

By Jessica Wald

Ten concerned Logan County landowners/taxpayers attended the regular commissioner’s meeting last Wednesday, April 11 to discuss gravel road conditions. Three letters from landowners/taxpayers were also received pertaining to the roads and bladers. All commissioners were present, including Chairman Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald.

One letter was from a mail carrier who delivers mail in three counties. The letter stated Logan County has the worst roads out of all the counties.

Those who attended, along with those who wrote letters, said the gravel roads are in “bad shape.” Some questions to commissioners included, if the people running the blades have taken classes and know...

