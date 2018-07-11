 

Logan County Election Results

Posted 11/07/18 (Wed)

Logan County
November 6 General Election
Total Votes Cast 1002
UnofficialResults
No Party Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court
Vote for one name only
Lisa Fair McEvers 453
Rovert V Bolinske Sr. 385

 

Judge of the District Court
Southeast Judicial District
Judgeship No. 3
Vote for one name only
Brad Cruff 796

 

Logan County Commissioner At Large
Vote for no more than one name
Jeff Bowman 325
Blanche A. Schumacher 644

 

Logan County Auditor
Vote for no more than One Name
Brenda Fischer 910

Logan County State’s Attorney
Vote for no more than one name
Isaac Zimmerman 898

 

Logan County Recorder
Vote for no more than one name
Dawne Marquart 828

 

Logan County Treasurer
Vote for no more than one name
Jody Kristiansen 693
April Nogosek 211

 

Logan County Sheriff
Vote for no more than one name
Andrew Bartholomaus 907

 

Supervisor, Soil Conservation District
Vote for no more than one name
Gabriel Erbele 11

 

Logan County Official Newspaper
Vote for no more than one name
Napoleon Homestead 877

 

PARTY BALLOT

United States Senator
Vote for no more than one name
Heidi Heitkamp (D) 228
Kevin Cramer (R) 737

 

Representative in Congress
Vote for no more than one name
Kelly Armstrong (R) 793
Mac Schneider (D)157
Charles Tuttle (I) 28

 

Secretary of State
Vote for no more than one name
Michael (Coach) Coachman (I) 136
Josh Boschee (D) 195
Alvin A (Al) Jaeger (I) 616

 

Attorney General
Vote for no more than one name
Wayne Stenehjem (R) 821
David Clark Thompson (D) 153

 

Agriculture Commissioner
Vote for no more than one name
Doug Goehring (R) 840
Jim Dotzenrod (D) 128

 

Public Service Commissioner
Vote for no more than one name
Jean Jeannie Brandt (D) 186
Randy Christman (R) 763

 

Public Service Commissioner
Unexpired 2-Year Term
Vote for no more than one name
Brian K Kroshus (R) 762
Casey Buchmann (D) 178

 

Tax Commissioner
Vote for no more than one name
Ryan Rauschenberger (R) 743
Kylie Oversen (D) 221

 

MEASURES BALLOT
Initiated Constitutional Measure No. 1
Yes 306
No 651

Initiated Constitutional Measure No. 2
Yes 664
No 291
 
Initiated Statutory Measure No. 3
Yes 193
No 789
 
Initiated Statutory Measure No. 4
Yes 475
No 478

 
 

