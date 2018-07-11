Justice of the Supreme Court

Lisa Fair McEvers 453

Rovert V Bolinske Sr. 385

Judge of the District Court

Southeast Judicial District

Judgeship No. 3

Brad Cruff 796

Logan County Commissioner At Large

Jeff Bowman 325

Blanche A. Schumacher 644

Logan County Auditor

Brenda Fischer 910

Logan County State’s Attorney

Isaac Zimmerman 898

Logan County Recorder

Dawne Marquart 828

Logan County Treasurer

Jody Kristiansen 693

April Nogosek 211

Logan County Sheriff

Andrew Bartholomaus 907

Supervisor, Soil Conservation District

Gabriel Erbele 11

Logan County Official Newspaper

Napoleon Homestead 877

PARTY BALLOT

United States Senator

Heidi Heitkamp (D) 228

Kevin Cramer (R) 737

Representative in Congress

Kelly Armstrong (R) 793

Mac Schneider (D)157

Charles Tuttle (I) 28

Secretary of State

Michael (Coach) Coachman (I) 136

Josh Boschee (D) 195

Alvin A (Al) Jaeger (I) 616

Attorney General

Wayne Stenehjem (R) 821

David Clark Thompson (D) 153

Agriculture Commissioner

Doug Goehring (R) 840

Jim Dotzenrod (D) 128

Public Service Commissioner

Jean Jeannie Brandt (D) 186

Randy Christman (R) 763

Public Service Commissioner

Unexpired 2-Year Term

Brian K Kroshus (R) 762

Casey Buchmann (D) 178

Tax Commissioner

Ryan Rauschenberger (R) 743

Kylie Oversen (D) 221

MEASURES BALLOT

Initiated Constitutional Measure No. 1

Yes 306

No 651

Initiated Constitutional Measure No. 2

Yes 664

No 291

Initiated Statutory Measure No. 3

Yes 193

No 789