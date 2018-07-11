Logan County Election Results
Posted 11/07/18 (Wed)
November 6 General Election
UnofficialResults
No Party Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court
Vote for one name only
Lisa Fair McEvers 453
Rovert V Bolinske Sr. 385
Judge of the District Court
Southeast Judicial District
Judgeship No. 3
Vote for one name only
Brad Cruff 796
Logan County Commissioner At Large
Vote for no more than one name
Jeff Bowman 325
Blanche A. Schumacher 644
Logan County Auditor
Vote for no more than One Name
Brenda Fischer 910
Logan County State’s Attorney
Vote for no more than one name
Isaac Zimmerman 898
Logan County Recorder
Vote for no more than one name
Dawne Marquart 828
Logan County Treasurer
Vote for no more than one name
Jody Kristiansen 693
April Nogosek 211
Logan County Sheriff
Vote for no more than one name
Andrew Bartholomaus 907
Supervisor, Soil Conservation District
Vote for no more than one name
Gabriel Erbele 11
Logan County Official Newspaper
Vote for no more than one name
Napoleon Homestead 877
PARTY BALLOT
United States Senator
Vote for no more than one name
Heidi Heitkamp (D) 228
Kevin Cramer (R) 737
Representative in Congress
Vote for no more than one name
Kelly Armstrong (R) 793
Mac Schneider (D)157
Charles Tuttle (I) 28
Secretary of State
Vote for no more than one name
Michael (Coach) Coachman (I) 136
Josh Boschee (D) 195
Alvin A (Al) Jaeger (I) 616
Attorney General
Vote for no more than one name
Wayne Stenehjem (R) 821
David Clark Thompson (D) 153
Agriculture Commissioner
Vote for no more than one name
Doug Goehring (R) 840
Jim Dotzenrod (D) 128
Public Service Commissioner
Vote for no more than one name
Jean Jeannie Brandt (D) 186
Randy Christman (R) 763
Public Service Commissioner
Unexpired 2-Year Term
Vote for no more than one name
Brian K Kroshus (R) 762
Casey Buchmann (D) 178
Tax Commissioner
Vote for no more than one name
Ryan Rauschenberger (R) 743
Kylie Oversen (D) 221
MEASURES BALLOT
Initiated Constitutional Measure No. 1
Yes 306
No 651
Yes 664
No 291
Yes 193
No 789
Yes 475
No 478