Logan County 4-H & FFA Achievement Day

Posted 6/25/19 (Tue)

It’s that time of year again, the end of the 4-H club and FFA year and the opportunity for the members to line up their projects from the past year. The chance to finish a project, to perfect frosting a cake or to rip out a crooked seam, has passed, (or at least will be, come judging time on Thursday night).

On Friday, from 10 to 3 pm, the public will have a chance to look at the projects over which the county’s 4-H’ers and FFA’ers have labored. Logan County 4-H and FFA projects will be on display at the Golden Age Hall in Napoleon, located at 619 Main Avenue West.

Come and see how the youth have raised, grown, glued, sewed, pasted, painted, and constructed all manner of projects.