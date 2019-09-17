Logan Among Counties Eligible For Disaster Funding

Posted 9/17/19 (Tue)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications through the Community Facilities Program totaling $150 million for assistance nationwide. These funds may be used for relief in rural communities recovering from natural disasters. Logan and Emmons County are two of 19 North Dakota counties eligible for funding.

“We recognize the tough times facing rural America, which is why we worked to provide these USDA funds to assist our communities as they recover from the losses and challenges caused by natural disasters, like flooding,” said US Senator John Hoeven.

Over 100 types of projects are eligible and grant applications will . . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-line Edition