Local Sisters Attend International Music Camp

Posted 7/31/17 (Mon)

By Jessica Wald

Two local sisters wanted to further their musical talent outside of school this summer, as they attended The International Music Camp Summer School of Fine Arts. Olivia and Sophia Svanes, Kintyre, recently attended the camp, which is located about 15 miles north of Dunseith in the Turtle Mountains in the International Peace Garden, between the border of North Dakota and Canada.

At the camp, which was founded in 1956, a wide array of cultural study for students and adults is offered in weekly sessions. The camp offers programs in music, dance, creative writing, painting, drawing, theatre and several other fine arts programs, with students concentrating on their particular area of interest.

Daughters of Tamera and Dana Svanes, Olivia and Sophia attended the camp from July 9-15th. Olivia, who is going to be a junior at NHS, attended the camp for the third time, focusing on choir, while Sophia, who will be a sophomore, attended camp for the first time, focusing on guitar.

“The people who attend are so focused,” said Olivia, as she worked on different parts of choir for about six hours each day. “You get to learn from professionals,” she added as the instructors come from all over, including North Dakota, Texas, Georgia, New York, California, Canada and more. “Some have performed. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition