Local Hospitals Receive Awards At National Rural Health Association Conference

Posted 10/01/19 (Tue)

Wishek Community Hospital and Linton Hospital were recognized among the 20 highest ranked Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) in the nation at the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) Rural Health Clinics and Critical Access Hospital Conference in Kansas City, MO September 20.

The determining factors for the top 20 CAHs are based on indicators of strength, including quality of care provided, patient outcomes, and financial stability as determined by iVantage Health Analytics.

Other North Dakota hospitals receiving Top 20 recognition included. . .

