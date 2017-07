Lightning Starts Bale Fire

Posted 7/25/17 (Tue)

An early morning bale fire at the Jeff and Tanya Schneider family farm east of Kintyre summoned the Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department into action.

The fire, which started in the early morning hours of Tues., July 18, during an intense lightning storm ignited a stack and burned . . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition