Life On The Road

Posted 11/11/19 (Mon)

By Jessica Wald

As the Emmons-Logan Wind Project has brought many temporary workers to the area, it has also brought a few families. The Swallows have called Napoleon home since this summer, as they have been living in their camper in the Napoleon City Park.

Justin Swallow, who is a Lead with a company working on constructing the wind towers has been traveling across the nation for work for the last six years. His wife, Megan usually stays with their children, Madison (10) and Collin (7), at their house in West Richland, WA. “It’s really hard. We never got to see him,” she said as he would be away from home for about four months at a time.

When Justin was scheduled to work in North Dakota for the new construction of the Emmons-Logan Project, the family decided to go along with him for the first time. Megan said there are still challenges, but now they at least get to see Justin more frequently. “It’s hard being away from family back home, but also living in such a small space. You have to give up a lot; you learn different tricks,” she said about RV living with a family.

There is way less storage in a camper, compared to a house, so the family has to pick and choose which attire and shoes to keep handy for the current season, while the rest either gets packed away under the RV or they had to leave it at their permanent home. She also said there is only a little hot water tank, so they have to be strategic when doing dishes or showering.

Another downfall, she noted is planning when to do laundry, but luckily there is a laundry mat in Napoleon so the family doesn’t have to travel far, she said.

They have enjoyed living in the Napoleon Park, with lots of outdoor activities for the kids in the summer, but now with cooler temps, Megan said they have to think of other ways to keep entertained, including lots of board games and movies.

She said the best part of living on the road with the family is being able to experience different places and cultures, seeing different parks and meeting lots of new people.

Swallow also mentioned the population of Napoleon (about 800) is a “huge difference.” “I like the small town charm; the people are all so nice. The larger the population the more crime, and a lot more rude people.”

She said . . .

