Leitner Receives State Award

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

One local Napoleon Public School staff member was recognized for his dedication, ambition, attitude and involvement. NPS Counselor, Phil Leitner was recently awarded the North Dakota Counseling Association Outstanding New Professional Award during the association’s midwinter conference.

“I was very happy; I don’t do things to win a reward. But, it’s great to be recognized,” said Leitner, who is currently in his second year as K-12 and career development counselor in Napoleon.

Leitner said he knew he wanted to go into counseling for a long time, but pursued a few different jobs before going back to school. “If it was a goal of mine, I knew I should go ahead and do it. I went back to school and I know the students and community aspect are a perfect fit for me.”

Leitner was nominated for the award by NPS Elementary Principal Cindy Weigel and Barnes County North/Litchfield Counselor April Foth. Phil worked with April when she was his intern supervisor at Gackle-Streeter a few years ago. “Based on my own experience working with him as a supervisor and now as a colleague, I am confident in saying that Phil is. . .

