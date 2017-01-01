Lehr Offered Business Manager Position

Posted 6/27/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A candidate was offered the position of Napoleon Public School business manager during a special meeting last week Tuesday, June 20. The Napoleon School Board held a series of three special meetings, where all board members were present including President Allan Weigel, Jeff Schneider, Nick Breidenbach, Kor Schmidt and Chuck Wald, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie.

During the first special meeting two candidates were interviewed for the open business manager position, which Sue Sorgatz will hold until December 2017, when she will retire.

Candidates who were interviewed included Shannon Lang, Tappen and Andrew Lehr, Fargo.

During another special meeting, held the same night, the board met with Lehr and approved to offer him the position at $17/hour, with a start day of July 5. Lehr said he would like to think about it over night and provide an answer the next day. Outside of the meeting, Bjerklie reported Lehr accepted the position and will work with Sorgatz until she retires.

Lehr is originally from Gackle and his brother, Darcy, is a NPS fourth grade teacher and girls basketball coach.

During a third special meeting, the board approved contracts (along with extra curricular) for the following,. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition