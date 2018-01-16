Lehr Fire Department Looking To Get Tax Money

Posted 1/16/18 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Members of the Lehr Fire Department, Lane Bader, Rick Bader, Dan Wishnok and Jack Erbele (who had also addressed the commissioners earlier) attended the Logan County Commission regular meeting on Wed., Jan. 10. The volunteer firefighters were asking questions as how to get property in the Lehr Fire District on the tax rolls in order to assist in funding their department. Fire Dept. members said currently they are funded with money received from fire calls and donations, and they are running short.

County commissioners Dean Entzminger, John Wald and Blanche Schumacher said they are willing to assist the group in the process. Commissioner Schumacher said, “We will be glad to help,” referring to assisting in the process. It was noted that signatures of 60 percent of landowners living in the area(s), Logan, McIntosh and city of Lehr, would need to sign a petition requesting to have their property placed on the tax rolls. Commissioners suggested that the group contact Logan County States Attorney as a first step in the process.

Contracted Emergency Manager Daniel Schwartz delivered an AED device and case which will be placed on the upper level of the courthouse. Schwartz also reported that two other older AED devices have been sold, one to Foster County and one to Kidder County. In addition to projects Schwartz is working on, he is getting quotes for sirens for the city of Gackle and city of Fredonia. He said he is also planning an active shooting experience later in the spring. Schwartz also requested that he be allowed access to. . .

