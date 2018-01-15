Legion Installation Of 2018 Officers Held

Posted 1/23/18 (Tue)

By Ann Knecht

A potluck supper was hosted by the Auxiliary for the Napoleon American Legion Installation of Officers on January 15, 2018. Dennis Hottman, past 5th District Commander, installed the officers.

After supper each group held their monthly meetings. The Auxiliary received thank you notes from Kylie Schulz for the Holiday package; the ND Veterans Cemetery Foundation, and the VA Center in Fargo.

The 2018 forms for scholarships are available from . . .

