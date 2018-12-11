Law Enforcement Training And Exercise Scheduled In Napoleon

Posted 11/12/18 (Mon)

A full-scale law enforcement exercise is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 17, 2018, at the Napoleon Public School.

The exercise is being conducted to test local emergency response capabilities. The main players in the exercise will be local emergency services (Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Napoleon Police Department, Napoleon Ambulance and Rescue, Napoleon Fire Department), and Napoleon Public School. Agencies from surrounding jurisdictions will also be participating.

Members of the public are asked to maintain a minimum distance of two blocks from the school. No real threats will be present as this is a simulated event. Please contact Logan County Emergency Manager Daniel Schwartz at loganem@nd.gov for further information.