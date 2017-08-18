Judge Offers Split Decision

By Terry Schwartzenberger

North Dakota Administrative Law Judge Timothy J. Dawson offered an opinion on August 18, 2017 following a post-termination hearing of a pair of Napoleon police officers who were terminated from employment with the city on February 21, 2017.

Napoleon police chief James Waldo and officer Nathan Weber were both placed on administrative leave on February 7, 2017 by Napoleon Mayor Todd Moos. After their subsequent dismissal, Waldo and Weber, who has since died and was represented by his widow Christina Weber, had requested a post-termination hearing as afforded by state law. After hearing roughly nine hours of testimony at the June 27, 2017 public hearing, Judge Timothy J. Dawson offered a 22-page document which recapped the events leading up to the termination of Waldo and Weber as well as testimony offered on the June 27 hearing. The June 27 hearing comments appeared in the July 5, 2017 issue of the Napoleon Homestead.

According to the 22-page document prepared by Judge Dawson, he offered a Recommended Order as follows: “The decision of Todd Moos to terminate James Waldo for just cause is supported by the preponderance of the evidence and is AFFIRMED. The decision of Todd Moos to terminate Nathan Weber is REVERSED. Mr. Weber proved by the preponderance of the evidence that the decision of Todd Moos to terminate him was not based on just cause.”

In his ruling Judge Dawson noted as per ND Century Code, “In short, the chain of command places. . .

