Judge Addresses Council With Police Chief Concerns

Posted 3/10/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

The regular Napoleon City Council meeting on Mon., March 2 started out very routine with members Rod Kleppe, Dawn Foster, Shawn Moch and Jon Starkey present and Clark Haas arriving a bit later and Mayor Todd Moos. Council member Deb Sperle was not present.

After taking care of the formalities Napoleon Municipal Judge Paul Hamers was asked to present his court report. Hamers addressed the council with concerns over Napoleon’s lone police officer and police chief Troy Nogosek. Nogosek was attending training and not present at the meeting.

Hamers said, “I have an obligation to report this to you.” Hamers went on to offer examples of what he believes are common occurrences by Nogosek who has been on the Napoleon police force since August 2017. Hamers said Nogosek presents dishonesty and dishonest behavior while in court – which has become common practice. “This is a serious offense,” said Hamers. “I cannot trust the guy as a reliable witness.” He has been disruptive in court and Hamers noted that he has had to threaten Nogosek of ‘flirting” of being in contempt of court. “I want to support him,” said Hamers, but it is difficult when he’s citing wrong ordinances on a ticket, citing the wrong person and making misleading statements. Hamers said Nogosek needs to become more professional as an officer. We all have a code of ethics by which we need to abide, noted Hamers. Judge Hamers also had documentation of Nogosek presenting. . .

