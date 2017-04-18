Johs Earns Award For EMS Service

Posted 4/18/17 (Tue)

The North Dakota EMS Association held an awards banquet on April 8 to honor members who have went above and beyond in Emergency Medical Services.

John Johs of the Napoleon Ambulance Service was given the Siren award.

This award recognizes an individual driver who is not licensed above the Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) level. This individual goes above and beyond the call of duty, shows tremendous professionalism and a strong dedication to EMS. The nominee must be a member of the North Dakota EMS Association.

John Johs has been a driver for the Napoleon Ambulance Service for over 34 years. In those years, he has been a valued asset to the service, being able to take call time during the day when others are unavailable. He received his EVOC training and is EVOC certified and took First Responder training also and is currently EMR certified.

He takes calls many days when. . .

