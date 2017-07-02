Johnson To Be Inducted Into Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Posted 2/07/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

One 1989 NHS graduate will be honored during the ND State Wrestling Tournament this year. Shannon Johnson was one candidate chosen to be inducted into the ND Wrestling Hall of Fame in a few weeks.

“I was really surprised when I got the call; I haven’t wrestled for a long time,” he said, “It’s an honor.”

Johnson said he began the sport as a first grader and stuck with it throughout the years because he enjoyed it. “And, I met a lot of people,” of which he said he is still associated.

As a youngster, Johnson was a member of Coach John L. Kambeitz’s Napoleon Wrestling Club, where Johnson was a USA Wrestling State Champion in ’83, ’85 and ’86. Former coach Kambeitz is the one who nominated Johnson for the Hall of Fame Honor.

In 1985, during his eighth grade year, Johnson qualified for state at 105 pounds, but did not place. As a sophomore Shannon took a state championship at 132. He then earned state championship titles his junior and senior years; 1988 at 145 and 1989 at 152. Johnson was a two-time region champ and was also a part of the team as the Imperials took the state team title in 1989, which Johnson recalls as one of the most memorable moments in his career.

After high school Johnson attended BSC, where he wrestled and became a two-time All-American and placed seventh in the nation in 1990 and fifth in 1991.

After taking some time off, Johnson then attended. . .

