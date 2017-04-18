Inducted Into ND Softball Hall Of Fame

Posted 4/18/17 (Tue)

Alvin “Gooch” Weigel, Bismarck was recently inducted into the North Dakota Softball Hall of Fame.

According to the ND Softball Hall of Fame website, Weigel has played softball in North Dakota over 40 years. Starting in his native Napoleon, he played for the Napoleon Quintet for several years in high school and thereafter and also with several teams in Bismarck and also was picked up by several quality teams around the state. He was noted primarily as power hitter, but also managed to maintain a good hitting average. He played with seven teams at the highest level in the state. He played in over 40 state tournaments and also played for Regional and National teams contending for national title, as a pickup player. His defensive skills were. . .

