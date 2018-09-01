Individuals May File For County Positions

Posted 1/09/18 (Tue)

Individuals interested in seeking a public office at the county level may begin the process of filing the necessary paper work with Logan County Auditor Brenda Fischer.

Positions and (I-incumbents)-current office holders which Logan County voters will be voting upon at the June 12 Primary Election will be: County Commissioner (I-Blanche Schumacher), Logan County Sheriff (I-Andrew Bartholomaus), Logan County Recorder (I-Dawne Marquart), County Auditor (I-Brenda Fischer), Logan County Treasurer (I-Cynthia L. Doll), and Logan County States Attorney (I-Isaac Zimmerman). Voters will also elect the county newspaper (I-Napoleon Homestead).

