Imperials Sail To Win Over Clippers

Posted 1/29/19 (Tue)

The Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter Imperials girls’ basketball team picked up their first win in 2019 as they downed the Strasburg-Zeeland Clippers 57-14. The win also marked the 200th career win for Imperial head coach Darcy Lehr.

In action in Strasburg last Tues., Jan. 22 the Imperials jumped out to a 15-2 first quarter lead and never looked back. At halftime NGS padded their lead and held a 25-5 advantage after the first half of play. After the break NGS only allowed the Clippers one point in the third quarter as the visiting Imperials held a 47-6 margin. With a running clock in the final frame the Imperials went on to record a District 6, 57-14 win.

On the night Imperial coach Lehr had 10 players reach. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition