Imperials Finish 6th At East-West

Posted 1/29/19 (Tue)

What is called by some a mini-North Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, it was the Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter Imperials who came away from this tournament in sixth place. There were 25 teams entered in this East-West wrestling tournament held in New Salem over the Jan. 25-26 weekend. Lisbon edged host New Salem-Almont 191.5 to 188 for the team East-West title.

The Imperials finished the tournament with 6 of the 10 wrestlers placing in the top eight. Imperial head coach Kriss McCleary had a pair of wrestlers make the finals where junior Garrett Jangula came away with an East-West title at 170 lbs. Senior Nathan Weigel at 160 lbs. was upended for a title by Jake Herr of South Border who Weigel beat just two days earlier in a 6-5 decision in dual action. Placing third was. . .

