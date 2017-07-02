Imperial Pizza & Bounce Now Open In Napoleon

Posted 2/07/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

What once was used as a theatre from 1926 to 1976 is again a space for family entertainment. Imperial Pizza and Bounce opened at the end of January as an addition to part of The Downtowner bar, hotel and cafe and is located in the connected building on Main Avenue in Napoleon.

“After seeing the size of the room [hall], we thought it could be used for something. And, we missed having a pizza place,” said Susan Schauer about her and her husband, Nick’s business proposal. The duo, formerly of Iowa, said they got the idea to offer bounce house fun, along with pizza, from similar places back in the Hawkeye state and decided to approach The Downtowner owners about the idea.

“We always wanted to utilize the space of the hall more, but at the same time keep it available for a meeting/reception area,” said one of the four shareholders, Darcy Piatz.

Schauers, who also bought . . .

