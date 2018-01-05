Horners Named Honorary Members Of FFA Chapter

Posted 5/01/18 (Tue)

The Napoleon FFA Chapter hosted their annual banquet on Sat., April 28 at the Napoleon School Gym. The event drew 150 members, parents and guests.

The top honor of the event was presented to the couple of Jody and Dawn Horner. Horner’s, who farm and ranch south of Napoleon, were awarded the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree.

The top four student awards presented on the night were: Star Greenhand award - Janae Weigel; Star Chapter Farmer and DeKalb Award (outstanding four year member) - Jacob Leier; and Star in Ag Placement - Pacey Feist. Each of the recipients also received a $100 scholarship award from the Napoleon FFA Alumni Chapter.

Following the opening ceremony offered by the Napoleon FFA officer team, Napoleon Public School Elementary principal Cindy Weigel welcomed all in attendance.

North Dakota State Chapter Officer Cole Kettering of Wishek, offered a welcome from the state association. Kettering noted that the things those in FFA are exposed to help prepare them for the rest of their lives. He thanked. . .

