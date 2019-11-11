Horner Awarded American FFA Degree

Posted 11/11/19 (Mon)

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence.

Katelyn Jo Horner, a member of the Napoleon FFA Chapter, was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 2019 National FFA Convention. Katelyn Jo Horner is the daughter of Jody and Dawn Horner. Katelyn accomplished a great deal while in high school including being a multiple time State FFA Champion, a member of the National winning . . .

