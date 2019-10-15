Holy Scene On The Hills

Posted 10/15/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

About 19 miles southwest of Napoleon, located in a little valley between two hills, a crucifix, along with rosary rocks and crosses can be spotted for miles in the distance.

Three years ago, when a Wangler family reunion was in the works, Napoleon High School 2002 graduate Josh Wangler came up with an idea to put up a cross on their land in dedication to his grandparents.

His parents, Tony and the late Rita Wangler also thought this was a good idea and the family began seeking materials. It just so happened a power company was laying new lines underground and the family was given a dozen-plus utility poles, in which the wood worked well to build a cross. “The location was hard to choose, but we found the perfect spot,” said landowner Tony Wangler. “It was in between two hills, on land we don’t rent out and the view; you can see a long ways.”

Although the intentions were to have the lone cross up for the. . .

