Holy Land Trip Of A Lifetime

Posted 12/24/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

“It’s where you learn more in 11 consecutive days than in five years of any schooling,” plus after visiting, “Holy Week and Christmas are never the same,” said Father Neil Pfeifer, priest at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Napoleon, about taking a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

A group of 60 people, which included about 21 from Napoleon and surrounding areas, were able to take the Holy Land trip from December 2-13. This trip marks the seventh for Fr. Pfeifer, but he said every trip is unique. “Everything comes to life,” explained Pfeifer, about different scenes people read about and hear in the Gospel. This year he said a few new sites near Jerusalem included visiting Jacob’s Well and the Road to Emmaus.

For Michael and Peggy Welder of rural Napoleon, they said they would recommend the Holy Land trip for anybody, 100%. “It was seeing the places, experiencing the things you read in the Bible. Being in the same places as Jesus,” said Peggy, who never really thought about taking a Holy Land trip until she heard the stories of when people returned. “They inspired me to go. Everyone said ‘you will get emotional over there’ and I didn’t believe them, but I did [get emotional],” she said of the sentimental trip.

Michael said Peggy really wanted to go on the trip so he thought now was a good time. “And, I was more than glad we went. I would go again,” he said, “There is so much to take in.”

Welders said one thing they learned that shocked them was how only two percent of the Holy Land population is Christian. “I didn’t realize that,” added Michael. Plus, they said there are so many churches everywhere, which is ironic with only the two percent.

They said the houses around the Holy Land were also different than in America, as they are all built inside of hills, but also made out of only rock or brick, sand or lime stone and have no wood nor painted with color.

The group said the weather was not so bad, around the 50’s and a little cool, but it was a good time of year to go, especially for the farmers/ranchers of the group.

They said the culture’s cuisine offers a lot of fish and chicken dishes, along with a lot of salads served with vinegar and olive oil, as the area is known for their olive trees. Peggy said wherever they ate, pork was not an option, as pork is sacred in the surrounding countries. She said there weren’t many exotic foods, but they were served whole fish; “It was literally the whole fish; eyes, mouth, bones and tail, but the meat was delicious,” she added.

Welders said the long plane rides were a downfall, but the trip is worth it and they would suggest going. “We’ve told so many people to go,” they said. Michael also added it would be helpful to do research on some of the places to visit on the schedule, as he said, “Some were Greek to me.”

Others who attended the trip also said they would recommend for people to visit the Holy Land. “It’s a once in a life time type of trip,” said Sonya Gross, who attended with her husband, Rich. “It’s experiencing all the places Jesus was and where he taught.”

Gross, of Napoleon, said she thought it would be cool to go on the trip since her grandma had been there many years ago. “I was hoping to get spiritual experiences from it, which I did. I felt God speaking to me and I got really emotional,” she added.

One of Gross’s highlights included visiting the. . .

