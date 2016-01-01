High Spirits; Low Census

Posted 10/24/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Around 20 people, including the board and auditor, were in attendance for the annual meeting of the Napoleon Care Center last Tuesday, October 17. All board members were present including: President Dennis Schulz, Marvin Olson, Ron Kerzman, Norman Wentz, Eunice Nelson, John Johs and Marvin Lang.

A financial statement was presented by Nicole Lautenschlager with Eide Bailly, LLP. Lautenschlager reported NCC to be at an operating loss of $221,632, which was a decrease from profit of $37,223 posted in 2016.

Lautenschlager said the loss is due in part to two main factors: the census decrease and the significant budget cuts from the state. “You’re keeping your expenses in check and that’s a good thing. I can’t say that about all care centers,” she said. “We’ve been seeing an income loss across the state.”

Administrator Rick Regner said, “It’s been stressful the last few months. It’s been hard, but we. . .

