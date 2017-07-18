Guests No Longer Allowed To Speak At Meetings

Posted 7/18/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon City Council agreed to no longer allow guests to be on the agenda to speak at public city council meetings during their regular meeting last Monday, July 10.

Council members in attendance included Mayor Todd Moos, Rod Kleppe, Debbie Sperle, Shawn Moch, Jon Starkey and Ron Kerzman, while Dawn Foster was absent.

They said the repetition of guest topics each month is taking a lot of time, which could be saved by residents contacting committee council members with concerns before the meeting. Then the committee person would bring the concern to the rest of the council.

Councilman Rod Kleppe questioned if they should eliminate all guests, to include attorneys, development coordinators, etc. He said he is also tired of the repetition, but said residents come to speak their peace. After discussion the council decided to leave the option to the discretion of the council, case by case, but have residents address a committee officer instead of being on the agenda to speak at a meeting.

Resident John Wald turned in a. . .

