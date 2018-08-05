G/S To Graduate Six

Posted 5/08/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The 2018 Gackle-Streeter commencement exercises are right around the corner. The ceremony will take place Sunday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gackle-Streeter School gymnasium.

Six seniors will graduate from G-S, with four graduating with honors. Honor students are Jason Homola, son of Kent and Janine Homola; Jill Ova, daughter of Kevin and Natalie Ova; Austin Owen, son of Melody and James Owen; and Mackenzie Heflin, daughter of Andrew and Lindi Heflin.

Rounding out the class of 2018 are:

