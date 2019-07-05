G/S Graduates Three

Posted 5/07/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The 2019 Gackle-Streeter commencement exercises are right around the corner. The ceremony will take place Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gackle-Streeter School gymnasium.

Three seniors will graduate from G-S, with two graduating with honors: Abrielle High and Hailey Mittleider.

Rounding out the class of 2019 is Sarah Gutschmidt.

The class colors are Imperial blue, black and silver, while the motto chosen is, “We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already.” - J.K. Rowling. The class flower is a blue tipped white rose.

Honor student. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition