Gross Wins All-Around Buckle

Posted 9/26/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

One local horse show competitor was awarded high honors recently during a show in Rapid City, SD.

Sonya Gross of Napoleon attended the AQHA Regional Championships for Region 2 on September 14-17.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” said Gross, as this was her first time competing in the competition. “I made a verbal goal at the beginning of summer to my girls that I wanted to win the showmanship and the all around.”

After receiving the championship title in the showmanship category and winning one buckle, Gross also. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition