Gross Wins All-Around Buckle
Posted 9/26/17 (Tue)
By Jessica Wald
One local horse show competitor was awarded high honors recently during a show in Rapid City, SD.
Sonya Gross of Napoleon attended the AQHA Regional Championships for Region 2 on September 14-17.
“I didn’t really know what to expect,” said Gross, as this was her first time competing in the competition. “I made a verbal goal at the beginning of summer to my girls that I wanted to win the showmanship and the all around.”
After receiving the championship title in the showmanship category and winning one buckle, Gross also. . .
