Grandpa Tony’s Orchard

Posted 6/20/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

After purchasing land and planting a few trees in 2012/2013, one local man’s idea grew into an orchard, or what his grandchildren know it as, Grandpa Tony’s Orchard.

“It progressed; we bought a few trees, then bought different varieties of fruit trees for all the grandchildren,” said Tony Braun of Napoleon.

He and his wife, Barb (Weigel) planted 89 lilac bushes around the perimeter of two sides at the orchard, and then planted a bigger variety of trees for each of their five children. Then they planted a tree for each of their children’s family, along with letting each of their 18 grandchildren choose their own variety of fruit tree to be planted in honor of them, along with their families.

The orchard, which totals 27 fruit trees and 11 non fruit trees, hosts one main family tree with a heart shaped area around the tree filled with rocks, one holy family tree, one tree for Adam and Eve, one tree for his mother (which came from her home), plus a few extra trees.

The orchard, which is located at the corner of 4th street West and G Avenue West in Napoleon, also features Tony and Barb’s garden, plus fruit plants such as honey berries, grapes and raspberries and the newest addition of a raised garden of five varieties strawberries, plus flowers and rose bushes. “I love strawberries,” added Tony, “And I love making strawberry jam,” said Barb, while both love all types of fruits and vegetables.

The Brauns both agreed the orchard is. . .

