Governor’s Travel and Tourism Award Winners Announced

Posted 5/12/20 (Tue)

Gov. Doug Burgum, Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman and Destination Marketing Association of North Dakota (DMAND) president Searle Swedlund presented six Governor’s Travel and Tourism Awards last Monday, May 4 during the weekly tourism industry chat.

The Governor’s Travel and Tourism Awards are typically presented in April at the Travel Industry Conference. The COVID-19 health crisis forced the cancellation of the conference but not the recognition of the passion and dedication of North Dakotans who have contributed to the growth of travel and tourism in North Dakota.

“As the state’s third-largest industry, we know that travel and tourism will play an instrumental role in the North Dakota Smart Restart by attracting and retaining visitors and their dollars once it is safe to travel Burgum said. “We are grateful for the commitment of more than 2,900 businesses that make up the travel and tourism sector that help differentiate our state, make trips to North Dakota memorable and diversify our economy.”

“This year’s winners have demonstrated the commitment and creativity that the travel industry in North Dakota will need going forward as we begin to recover from this worldwide crisis,” North Dakota Tourism Division Director Sara Otte Coleman said. “This kind of passion will be vital to attracting and servicing visitors and retaining our quality of life in communities across North Dakota.”

Napoleon native Evonne Feist was recognized as the winner of the Heritage Award For A Front-line Tourism Employee. This award recognizes an individual who provides outstanding customer service to visitors daily.

Feist has been part of the front desk team since 2008 at Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Minot.

According to her nomination she is on top of . . .

