Governor Requests Major Disaster Declaration

Posted 5/28/19 (Tue)

Gov. Doug Burgum requested a presidential major disaster declaration as a result of widespread spring flooding that damaged homes and public infrastructure, inundated hundreds of roads and thousands of acres of farmland, and displaced dozens of residents in western, south-central and eastern North Dakota.

Flooding occurred throughout the state, including in areas seldom subjected to high waters, prompting the evacuation and rescue of stranded residents and motorists.

“Powerful floodwaters moved homes off foundations, washed surface gravel and culverts from county and township roads and threatened to disrupt businesses and lifeline infrastructure. Floodwaters swamped farmland and damaged equipment and buildings, resulting in a serious economic hardship for our state’s agriculture producers,” Burgum stated in the request. “Saturated and inundated roads impeded emergency response vehicles, disrupted school bus transportation, and prevented access to fields and pastures for farmers and ranchers. Citizens, their elected public officials and first responders engaged in prolonged battles to protect our communities.

“In the flood’s aftermath, residents and their communities are recovering from extensive personal property and infrastructure damages. Our private and public partners have made the long-term commitment to increase the resiliency of our impacted communities. The support you provide our state will expedite this initiative.”

Preliminary damage assessments indicated

