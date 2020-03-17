Governor Declares State Of Emergency

Posted 3/17/20 (Tue)

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency on Friday, March 13 for North Dakota in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis and issued guidance to K-12 schools with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler and State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte.

The governor’s executive order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan to assist local and tribal officials and directs all state agencies to provide resources and capabilities, including authorization to activate the North Dakota National Guard. President Donald Trump, in a declaration of a national emergency, urged every state to set up emergency operations centers immediately.

“We have been preparing for this since January when we activated Emergency Operations Center in the North Dakota Department of Health,” Burgum said. “Today’s emergency declaration is the next logical step in our proactive efforts to contain and mitigate the coronavirus disease through a whole-of-government and whole-of-community approach. It gives us more access to federal resources, including testing capabilities. We will continue to keep the public informed with updates and additional decisions as this situation rapidly evolves.”

North Dakota has had one individual test positive for COVID-19, but the case did not involve community transmission. The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) on Wednesday confirmed the state’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 in a Ward County resident in his 60s. The man had traveled out of state where he had contact with a person who has since tested positive for the disease. The Ward County man is currently self-isolating and recovering at home as the public health investigation is ongoing and NDDoH awaits confirmation testing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ten additional tests came back negative on Friday, bringing the total number of negative tests to 46 since testing began last week. Results for 16 tests are pending.

The NDDoH also issued a memo Thursday to long-term care providers supporting limited access to nursing homes as recommended by the American Health Care Association. The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation also has suspended in-person visitation.

Sports & Extra Curricular Activities Also Cancelled

Following the Emergency Declaration issued by President Trump Friday afternoon, the NDHSAA immediately suspended play at the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament and all remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason State Tournaments including the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament.

In addition to the remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason Basketball State Tournaments being suspended, all remaining fine arts and spring sports seasons have been suspended indefinitely, which includes practices and game contests.

Burgum Orders

K-12 Schools To

Close For One Week

