Gerhardt Named Honorary Member To FFA

Posted 4/25/17 (Tue)

The Napoleon FFA Chapter hosted their annual awards banquet at the Napoleon School Gym on Sun., April 23. There were roughly 200 members, parents and guests present.

The evening’s top honor went to Sheldon Gerhardt, who was named an Honorary Chapter FFA member. Prior to holding a Logan County Extension Agent position Gerhardt student taught under FFA Advisor Mr. Brian Schneider.

Gerhardt thanked the chapter for the award and noted that Schneider is one of the hardest working FFA advisors.

The top three student awards presented on the night were: Star Greenhand won by freshman Kourtney Bitz; Star Chapter Farmer and the DeKalb award (outstanding four year member) presented to senior Madison Feist. The winner of the Star in Ag placement award was won by senior McKayla Johnson. Each of the recipients was also awarded a $100 scholarship from the Napoleon FFA Alumni Chapter.

Following the opening ceremonies offered by the FFA officers, Mrs. Holly Randall, Napoleon High School Principal, offered a welcome.

State FFA President Alfred Schwalbe offered a welcome and commented on. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-line Edition