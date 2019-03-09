Gerhardt Learns More On Palmer Amaranth

Posted 9/03/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Logan County NDSU Extension Agent Sheldon Gerhardt recently attended a bus tour to North Platte, NE, along with other extension agents and specialists, farmers, weed board officers and agronomists from North Dakota and Minnesota.

The group of 24 went on the tour to learn about weed resistance management, especially for Palmer amaranth, which is a weed in the pigweed family and is new to the noxious weed list.

“It is extremely invasive, hard to identify and looks like other pigweeds,” said Gerhardt.

Just last week Palmer amaranth was confirmed in Grant County in western North Dakota. An area farmer contacted his county weed officer about suspect plants, who worked with North Dakota State University Extension to submit samples for DNA analysis to the National Agricultural Genotyping Center, where it was confirmed as Palmer amaranth.

The Palmer amaranth weed originates from the desert region of New Mexico and is highly resistant. “Within three years it can take over a field. The first year there could be a few; the second year, weed patches; and the third it’s a train wreck,” he noted.

Gerhardt said Palmer amaranth was . . .

