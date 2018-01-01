Gackle-Streeter Student Selected To Perform At Carnegie Hall

Posted 3/27/18 (Tue)

Dauson Ferrin-Kleingartner, a student at Gackle-Streeter Public School, has been selected for the 2018 Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. He will perform as an instrumentalist on the Bass Clarinet at Carnegie Hall in June 2018 with the Honors Junior Band. Participation in one of the three Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest rated middle school performers from across North America and select schools internationally.

Dauson Ferrin-Kleingartner auditioned this fall for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in his application and audition recording. Dauson will join other performers from 44 United States, several provinces of Canada, Ilse of Mann, Mexico, and Taiwan.

According to Nancy Richardson, Program Director, “Being selected. . .

