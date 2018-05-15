Gackle-Streeter Public School Evacuated

The Gackle-Streeter Public School was evacuated at 2:45 p.m. on Tues., May 8 after a bottle of Magnesium powder broke open in a storage closet in the high school science classroom.

A release from Logan County Emergency Manager Daniel Schwartz said a teacher and student were present in the classroom when a “popping” sound occurred in a storage cabinet. School officials consulted county law enforcement and emergency management who said to evacuate the school as a safety precaution after the substance was found to be flammable and possibly explosive. The Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Gackle Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department and Fargo Fire Department responded to the incident.

“Students were safely evacuated and no one was injured,” said Logan County Sheriff Andrew Bartholomaus, who was also the incident commander at the scene. The school was shut down until. . .

