Gackle Residential Tax Assessments Increase By 8%

Posted 10/08/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A special meeting was held by the Logan County Commissioners last Monday, September 30 to discuss a state directed tax increase. All commissioners were present including Chairman Dean Entzminger (via conference call), John Wald and Blanche Schumacher.

Tax Director Trish Laine reported the state directed the county to increase residential assessments by 8% for the city of Gackle after looking at all the county’s numbers. Laine said in accordance to the Century Code, the county must. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition