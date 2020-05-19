G-S Sets Graduation Date

Posted 5/19/20 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Gackle-Streeter High School Class of 2020 was scheduled to hold graduation in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the commencement exercises will take place Sunday, August 2 at 2:00 p.m. at the gymnasium in Gackle.

Eight seniors will graduate from G-S HS, with three topping the class with honors: Dustin Homola, Morgan Reiser and Bailey Heflin.

Rounding out the class of 2020 are: Travis Buckeye, Megan Carrizales, Zoe Franchino, Sydney Kleingartner and Brian Wills.

The class colors are orange, black and silver, class flower is the sunflower, and the class motto is, “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the golld old days before you leave them,” by Andy Bernard, The Office.

Honor student Morgan Reiser is the daughter of Jeff and Beth Reiser. Throughout high school Morgan . . .

