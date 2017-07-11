Fundraising Underway For New School Playground Equipment

Posted 11/07/17 (Tue)

It’s been about 15 years since a new piece of equipment was added to the Napoleon School playground.

A committee of teachers, Sue Wald, Whitney Weigel and Jen Schmitt, along with Elementary Principal, Cindy Weigel, came up with a couple of pieces they would like to see added to the mix, including a saucer merry-go-round and oodle swings.

“We would like to improve the playground as a whole; adding new equipment and making improvements,” added Cindy Weigel.

The group’s goal is to raise $30,000, as the equipment is $18,000 and then comes installation, rocks, sidewalks and additional expenses.

Weigel said they would also like a few smaller things, such as flags for flag football, a tether ball and other equipment.

Currently, the committee has raised over $12,000. “The Modern Woodmen group was a major help,”. . .

